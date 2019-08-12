Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This date, as revealed in a video from Netflix showing Colman in regal getup, is almost two years on from the show’s second season, which saw actress Claire Foy portray Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch will be played by Oscar-winning star Olivia Colman in the drama's next run.

Of course, Colman won’t be the only new addition to the cast, with Tobias Menzies taking over the role of Prince Philip as the show moves into a new era. While the first two seasons depicted the life of the world’s most famous royals across 1947 to 1964, the drama’s third series will take viewers across the next five years of their lives.

As Menzies revealed to RadioTimes.com, one of the new episodes will feature the Apollo 11 moon landing, and how Prince Philip reacted to the momentous event in history.

Olivia Colman in Netflix's The Crown Netflix

“[Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has taken this angle that Philip gets very absorbed by the heroism of these men compared to what maybe he hasn’t done with his own life,” he explained.

Alongside Colman and Menzies, season three will see Helena Bonham Carter take on the role of Princess Margaret, with Line of Duty star Jason Watkins playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Josh O’Connor (The Durrells) confirmed to play a young Prince Charles.

One is ruddy excited indeed.

The Crown season three will be released Sunday 17th November