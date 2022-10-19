Her one-time paramour Peter Townsend will be played by James Bond actor Timothy Dalton, whom Manville praised during a chat with EW .

A new season of The Crown is dropping on Netflix next month, with Phantom Thread's Lesley Manville taking over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret this time around.

"He was lovely," she said, "and I think he's just spot-on as Peter Townsend."

Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in The Crown season 5. Netflix

The season will be the first since Queen Elizabeth II's death and will depict the divorce of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Despite filming halting after the news of the Queen's passing and creator Peter Morgan's complex feelings about it, shooting for the drama's sixth and final season continues unchanged.

"We're still doing the scripts. Nothing's changed, they haven't been rewritten. Why would they? We're dealing with the 1990s," Manville said. "One's feelings about what the whole nation has been through is kind of a private thing. Obviously, we talk to each other a lot [about it]. But the actual process of making the programme is the same."

