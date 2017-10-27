Before the casting was announced we were already getting excited about the idea, speculating about why Colman would be the perfect Queen. Now we're extremely psyched to see this become a reality.

Some had been concerned that The Crown may not survive Claire Foy's recasting... but they're less worried now.

Of course, a few people out there still don't know about the genius of Olivia Colman. They have some catching up to do.

More like this

Talking of Broadchurch, we're seeing a bit of a casting trend...

Just one question remains unanswered: who will take over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip?

Advertisement

Only time will tell...