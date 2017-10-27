The Crown fans are unbelievably excited to see Olivia Colman as the new Queen Elizabeth
"I can smell the Baftas from here"
Many of us already consider Olivia Colman TV royalty, but now she'll play the actual Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown – and fans are SO EXCITED.
The Broadchurch and Peep Show star is set to take over the role from Claire Foy after season two, which is due in December. We'll then leap forward in time for seasons three and four as Colman takes the throne.
Before the casting was announced we were already getting excited about the idea, speculating about why Colman would be the perfect Queen. Now we're extremely psyched to see this become a reality.
Some had been concerned that The Crown may not survive Claire Foy's recasting... but they're less worried now.
Of course, a few people out there still don't know about the genius of Olivia Colman. They have some catching up to do.
Talking of Broadchurch, we're seeing a bit of a casting trend...
Just one question remains unanswered: who will take over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip?
Only time will tell...