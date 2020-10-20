Dominic West ‘in talks’ to play Prince Charles in The Crown

Dominic West is reportedly in talks to take over the role of Prince Charles for the final two seasons of The Crown.

According to Deadline, The Wire and The Affair star has been lined up as the favourite for the role, but the deal has not yet been agreed.

The part was originally played by child star Billy Jenkins in the first two seasons before current star Josh O’Connor began playing him from season three.

And if West was to be confirmed as the new star, he’d be playing the royal at a crucial time in his life, during his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who would, of course, later become his second wife.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, Netflix declined to comment.

West has had a stellar career in film and TV – in addition to his aforementioned roles he has also starred in Chicago, 300 and as Jean Valjean in the recent BBC adaptation of Les Miserables.

The Crown cast will be changing for the second time at the end of season four, and if West does sign up he’ll be joining an already star-studded cast for the remaining two series.

So far Imelda Staunton has been cast as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce will take over as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will star as Prince Margaret and Tenet star Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

The fourth series of The Crown will arrive on Netflix next month, with the likes of Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies appearing for their second and final season.

New additions to the cast include Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and the hotly anticipated arrival of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The Crown season 4 arrives on Netflix on 15th November 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide