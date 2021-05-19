BBC boss says he wishes they’d aired The Crown

BBC boss Piers Wenger has said he wishes the broadcaster had been the home for Netflix’s period drama The Crown, revealing that he enjoyed watching season four over lockdown.

Advertisement

When asked at a BBC drama webinar which of the rival channels’ dramas from the last year he wished the BBC had aired, the Controller of BBC Drama’s first answer was Netflix’s popular series about the Royal Family.

“I thought the last season of The Crown was brilliant, I really enjoyed that during lockdown.

“I liked Adult Material, It’s A Sin of course – brilliant show. You know, Quiz. I watched a lot,” he added.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Peter Morgan’s historical drama The Crown has proved to be one of Netflix’s most popular titles, starring Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II across series one to four and with Imelda Staunton taking on the role for seasons five and six.

The latest series, which landed on the streamer in November last year, introduced Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher respectively, following the Royal Family over 11 years from 1979 to 1990.

Advertisement

Channel 4 drama Adult Material aired in October 2020 and starred Hayley Squires, a mum-of-three working in the adult entertainment industry, while Russell T Davies five-parter It’s A Sin looked at the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980’s, with Years and Years star Olly Alexander leading the cast.

You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.