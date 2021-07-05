The Crown producer says creative team have to “shut out the noise” around authenticity debate

An executive producer on Netflix’s The Crown has spoken about balancing drama with historical accuracy on the show, revealing that the creative team tries to “not get drawn into too much debate”.

Speaking to Broadcast, Suzanne Mackie, who produces The Crown and Behind Her Eyes among other dramas, said that she “of course” feels an equal responsibility to entertainment and the truth.

“I think that sensitivity is crucial in our business, because I think it shows empathy. But at the same time, we as a team have to slightly shut out the noise, not get drawn into too much debate.

“At the end of the day, we are storytellers, and the seasons have been worked out years in advance. Two years ago, I was working out what we do in season four, and knowing the essential story beats we would hit, whether Margaret Thatcher or Diana, and you shouldn’t allow the wind to blow you too far off course.”

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in last year’s fourth season, added: “Once we’ve done all our research, I left the fact that they were real people aside. Because then it’s like you’re reacting.

“You’re feeding off other people in the scene, you’re feeding off the scripts and everything else falls by the wayside.”

The Netflix royal drama, which released its fourth season in November 2020, received criticism around the historical accuracy of certain scenes, including Lord Mountbatten’s last letter to Prince Charles before his death, of which no actual record exists.

The show’s creator Peter Morgan defended the inclusion of the fabricated scene back in November, saying: “What we know is that Mountbatten was really responsible for taking Charles to one side at precisely this point and saying, ‘Look, you know, enough already with playing the field. It’s time you got married and it’s time you provided an heir.’”

Last year, Culture secretary Oliver Dowden called on Netflix to be “be very clear at the beginning” of the programme that it is a work of fiction, but the streaming service said it had “no plans – and see[s] no need – to add a disclaimer.”

