Rellik, which follows the crimes of a serial killer in reverse, will take the primetime spot on BBC1 at 9pm. The Liar, meanwhile, about a possible date rape case, airs on ITV, also at 9pm.

Speaking about the scheduling clash at a Q&A for The Liar, Jack said: "It's really weird. I don't know what's happened, really. Because we wrote them at quite different times. It's strange.

"But fortunately the technology exists to watch both. I wish I understood how it's happened, but it's okay. They're very different shows."

Harry added that it was "very odd".

On whether the pair will watch one each while they're both on air, Harry joked: "I think we're going to go to the pub and pretend it's not happening. Follow one each via Twitter. I don't know, that's a terrible idea."

Jack added: "Just stick our heads in the sand and pretending it's not happening."

Which will win the battle of the overnight ratings in this real-life drama?