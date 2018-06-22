The Child in Time viewers praise Benedict Cumberbatch's performance – but were left confused by the plot
The Sherlock star's new drama left the audience in tears – although its time-meddling was a mystery to many
Last night saw the highly anticipated Benedict Cumberbatch-starring drama The Child in Time. And it was by no means an easy watch.
The BBC adaptation of Ian McEwan's book followed Stephen Lewis, a children’s author played by the Sherlock star, who must deal with his grief and guilt after his young daughter disappears. As you’d expect from the subject matter, The Child in Time took its emotional toll on viewers…
However, many were simply blown away by Cumberbatch’s performance as the mourning father...
...Alongside that of Kelly Macdonald, who played Stephen’s wife Julie.
Although, despite some powerful performances, The Child in Time's non-linear narrative left some viewers scratching their heads...
...But others said the time-hopping perfectly conveyed Stephen's grief...
