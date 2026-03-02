❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Capture star Holliday Grainger talks Strike, deepfakes and Northern representation
Grainger spoke with Radio Times magazine about the third season of her hit BBC techno-thriller.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 2 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad