When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.

Camilla Ahlgren, who penned The Bridge and is one of Scandinavia’s most prolific writers, said that Quicksand “holds a mirror up to our time whilst also serving as both a suspenseful thriller and a moving love story”.

The series will begin filming in 2018.