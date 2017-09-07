The Bridge creator writes original Swedish drama for Netflix
Quicksand centres around a schoolgirl on trial for a mass shooting in Sweden
Netflix has announced its first Swedish original series, from the writer of critically acclaimed drama The Bridge.
Adapted from the internationally best-selling thriller novel by Malin Persson Giolito, Quicksand will tell the story of Maja Norberg, a teenager who finds herself on trial for murder after a mass shooting takes place at prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb.
When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.
Camilla Ahlgren, who penned The Bridge and is one of Scandinavia’s most prolific writers, said that Quicksand “holds a mirror up to our time whilst also serving as both a suspenseful thriller and a moving love story”.
The series will begin filming in 2018.