Exclusive – Watch Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo in first clip of new thriller The Beast Must Die

BritBox’s first original scripted drama The Beast Must Die is set to land on the streamer in mid 2021 and, judging by the first-look clip, it’s set to be a tense affair.

Set in the Isle of Wright, the five-part thriller stars Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, Deadwater Fell) as a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man (played by Jared Harris – Chernobyl, The Crown) she believes killed her son.

Get a glimpse of the pair’s cat-and-mouse dynamic in the exclusive clip below.

The tense conversation definitely suggests Harris’ character is capable of murder, with the rugged landscape adding to the mysterious atmosphere.

The cliffs are not the only part of the Isle of Wight we’ll see, with an ITV statement confirming filming also took place at sea, suggesting the pair might go beyond the coast.

The cast also includes Billy Howle (MotherFatherSon, On Chesil Beach), Nathaniel Parker (The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Vanity Fair) Geraldine James (Back to Life, Anne with an E), Maeve Dermody (Carnival Row, Marcella, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and newcomers Mia Tomlinson and Barney Sayburn.

Dome Karukoski (Tolkien) is set to direct the thriller, which was filmed with strict coronavirus measures in place.

The Beast Must Die will be available exclusively on BritBox UK from May. The drama is the first of a series of BritBox originals expected to land on the British streaming service in the near future.

The Beast Must Die, BritBox's first drama Original, will be available from May.