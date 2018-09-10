Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Assets.

How can I watch The Assets on TV in the UK?

The Assets airs on UKTV-owned channel Alibi on Mondays at 10pm, beginning Monday 10th September. The series will run for eight weeks.

What's the show about?

The show, set in the 1980s, is based on the real-life memoir of retired CIA officers Sandra Grimes (played by Whittaker in the drama) and Jeanne Vertefeuille (played by another British actress, Harriet Walter), about their hunt for a CIA mole.

In fact, half the cast are British, so there are plenty of familiar faces to look out for while you enjoy the 1980s set – telexes, briefcases and shoulder pads galore – and espionage intrigue.