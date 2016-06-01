Written by actor Jack Coleman, who played young Hodor (aka Wyllis) before Bran warged into him and gave him a fit, the power ballad features all the major plot points – Hodor’s life as a stable boy, Bran’s travel into the past and his final stand – set to a soulful piano track.

Frankly, if the final moments of this song and its emotional reminder of how Hodor was also just waiting to “Hold the door” don’t make you a little weepy, you’ve got less humanity than a White Walker on a bad day.

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9.00pm