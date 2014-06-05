Taylor Schilling and Danielle Brooks on Orange Is the New Black season 2
Watch us chat to the stars of the Netflix drama about how it changed the face of television - and changed people's minds about people in prison
"It's about raw, real life," says Danielle Brooks - aka Taystee Jefferson - about Orange Is the New Black, the smash-hit Netflix dramedy set in a women's prison.
Star of the show Taylor Schilling agrees that the programme has made US audiences look at the country's prison population in a new light: "My own views have been opened up a great deal - we spend a lot of time putting people in prison who we're [just] mad at, as opposed to people who are dangerous. The show really explores that."
The actors also talk about Orange's remarkably diverse cast. "To be able to play alongside people who looked like me was a big deal," says Brooks.
Watch the interview, along with some sneak peeks at the new series, below.
Season 2 of Orange Is the New Black lands on Netflix on 6 June