"It's about raw, real life," says Danielle Brooks - aka Taystee Jefferson - about Orange Is the New Black, the smash-hit Netflix dramedy set in a women's prison.

Advertisement

Star of the show Taylor Schilling agrees that the programme has made US audiences look at the country's prison population in a new light: "My own views have been opened up a great deal - we spend a lot of time putting people in prison who we're [just] mad at, as opposed to people who are dangerous. The show really explores that."