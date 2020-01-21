Outhwaite will be playing a "feisty tiger mum" in what will be her first role since her character Mel Owen was killed off in EastEnders towards the end of 2019.

On joining the cast, she said, "I absolutely loved playing the feisty tiger mum Jessica in Shakespeare and Hathaway! The script was great fun and the cast are a dream to work with."

Meanwhile, comedian Jim Moir, best known as one half of legendary comedy double act Vic and Bob, also thoroughly enjoyed working with the regular cast.

He said, "It was one of my best acting experiences of last year, working with one of my best friends Mark Benton. And my new friend Jo Joyner.”

Other stars to be appearing on the third series will include Little Britain actor Ted Robbins, EastEnders trio Josie Lawrence, Steve John Shepherd and Madhav Sharma, Holby City's David Schofield and The Bill's Roberta Taylor.

The guest cast is rounded out by Josette Simon (Lewis), Simon Williams (Upstairs, Downstairs), Christopher Timothy (All Creatures Great and Small), Sara Stewart (Sugar Rush), Philip Jackson (Agatha Christie’s Poirot), Sally Lindsay (Cold Call), Don Gilet (Babyfather), William Travis (Where the Heart Is), Liz Crowther (The Dumping Ground), Rosie Jones (Eight Out of Ten Cats), Ella Kenion (Stan & Ollie) and Richard Lintern (Silent Witness).

Series 3, which consists of ten 45-minute episodes, will continue in much the same vein as its previous two runs, focusing on a series of comical mysteries that Frank and Lu find themselves embroiled in.

Ceri Meyrick, the show's executive producer, said, “I’m delighted with the array of star talent joining as guest characters this year.

"This series promises much more murder and mayhem, plus a hint at the past lives of both Frank and Lu as we meet Frank’s old nemesis and we find out why Lu really left the hairdressing business.”

Shakespeare and Hathaway returns to BBC One on 3rd February at 2.15pm.