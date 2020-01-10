FX entertainment president Eric Schrier has confirmed that talks are ongoing about a potential second season, but that its return is "dependent" on working around Hardy's busy schedule.

"They’ve been talking about it but it’s dependent on Tom Hardy’s schedule. Right now, he’s shooting Venom 2," he told Deadline.

John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, added: "Steven is definitely game and we have what I think is a great idea for a second season, some of which has already been written but we just need the actor. We’re in active conversations."

Last year, Knight confirmed that the scripts for series two were almost completed, adding that he envisages three seasons in total.

"If we all stick with it and we all want to keep doing it, it would be three [series]. That’s my plan," he said in an interview with Collider.

"I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take," he added. "It’s basically a journey west. I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed."