So, where did we leave Maddie, Helen, Dana Sue and co? And what's waiting for them in season 5 – which has yet to be confirmed?

Read on for a full rundown of the Sweet Magnolias season 4 ending.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 ending explained: Is Maddie leaving Serenity?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend and Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox. Netflix

Maddie was offered a marketing job at an indie publishing firm, which is a perfect fit for her as a bona fide book lover and published author, who also has a marketing degree.

But there were two catches....

The salary isn't up to par, which Helen immediately encouraged her to challenge, and the role is also based in New York, news which went down like a lead balloon with her two best friends, who had half a mind on the future of their margarita nights.

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend. Netflix

Cal encouraged Maddie to take the job, and after Helen and Dana Sue had processed the news, they shared their congratulations. But will she say yes?

There's a chance the company won't budge on the salary and she'll turn them down. Or perhaps they'll meet or exceed her demand and she'll split her week between the office and home as part of a hybrid working model – all of which would mean Maddie stays in Serenity.

Perhaps she could run her own division right there in her hometown, or even set up her own publishing company.

But if they do make her an offer she can't refuse, will that also require her to be in New York full-time?

Maddie could fly back for weekends – the plane ride is only two hours, after all, – but that would still mean little to no time in Serenity, and could push her to relocate.

It wouldn't be Sweet Magnolias without Maddie, so we can safely assume that whatever the outcome, she's not going anywhere – certainly not long-term.

Cal is also now running Sullivan's and Friends with Erik, so it feels unlikely the writers will torpedo that venture.

But perhaps they'll throw some uncertainty into the mix to spice up proceedings.

Is Helen and Erik's wedding imminent? And are children in their future?

Heather Headley as Helen and Dion Johnstone as Erik. Netflix

Ever since Helen and Erik called time on their relationship, we've known that it was only a matter of time before they reunited, even with everything Alexander and Genevieve brought to the table.

Granted, we didn't predict the road to rekindling their romance would involve the chef saving the interim town manager from being crushed by a tree as a storm raged, but those lingering, lust-filled looks gave the game away long before it happened.

After some difficult, candid conversations, the pair are now stronger than ever, as evidenced by Erik whipping out a ring and asking Helen to marry him, to which she obviously said yes.

But it remains to be seen if a wedding is on the cards in season 5 – and what type of wedding we'll get following Maddie and Cal's unconventional and unannounced Halloween wedding, which also initially went down like a lead balloon with Helen and Dana Sue.

This time, here's hoping we get the full wedding bonanza.

Helen and Erik also had a brief conversation about whether they see children in their future. While the couple didn't commit to anything, they also didn't rule it out.

"Wherever the path may lead us, I will be happy because we'll be on it together," said Erik, who is no longer opposed after his past heartbreak.

But Helen also doesn't seem entirely set on that happening, so we'll have to wait patiently to find out what the writers have in store.

Where did we leave Dana Sue and Ronnie?

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan and Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan. Netflix

After Bill's sudden death, which rocked all who knew him, Ronnie began to reevaluate his life and consider his future more closely.

But unsurprisingly, that put the fear of God into Dana Sue, who was concerned that he would revert to his old, toxic habits, in turn jeopardising their marriage once again.

However, Ronnie assured his wife that he is fully committed to her, and even accompanied her to counselling to emphasise that.

No, Ronnie is staying right there, in Serenity, where he hopes to launch a business of his own: e-bike tours.

But will it all go to plan?

Meanwhile, Dana Sue was laser-focused on expanding the Magnolia Community Foundation, which was a Godsend in the aftermath of the storm, not to mention the role it played in helping the town get back on its feet in the wake of the previous administration's financial mismanagement.

Part of that expansion now involves a Magnolia Community Foundation building, complete with a kitchen where Dana Sue can host cookery classes for the uneducated or those wishing to expand their existing skillset, plus other vital skills.

And in huge news, Kathy really does appear to have changed for the better. Not only did she apologise to Dana Sue and Ronnie for her past behaviour, she wrote them a big fat check for the foundation, proving that miracles can indeed happen.

Will Annie and Ty break up?

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend and Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend. Steve Swisher/Netflix

We left Annie and Ty on a fraught note, casting doubt on the future of their long-in-the-making relationship.

Ty and his band have been invited to tour Europe with another group, and he was hoping that Annie would join them as their official photographer.

But she has secured a place on a prestigious photography programme in Monterey, California – and she intends to go, naturally, which was the source of an explosion row.

Will they resolve their issues and find a way to make long distance work?

Or is their relationship over before it's even gotten started?

Meanwhile...

Brittany L Smith as Peggy. Netflix

Sullivan's and Friends is now officially open to the public, but could Maddie's job offer impact Cal's role at the restaurant? And will he find a way to better manage his stress in season 5 after he almost died following a tumble down the stairs?

Then there's Noreen, who is now living with her partner Jeremy, and she's also started a mobile clinic with Howie to better serve the community. But with the daycare centre still part of her responsibilities, has she bitten off more than she can chew?

As for Isaac, season 4 proved to be a challenging time for him after the whole town discovered that Bill is his dad in a dramatic dinner table moment, courtesy of Bill's mother and her big mouth. But he's now in a much better place, in part thanks to Maddie, Cal and the kids welcoming him into the fold, and he's also dating Michael. The early stages of their flirtation were somewhat awkward, but it looks like they might be the real deal.

It was also a particularly testing season for mayor Peggy after she learned the full extent of the town's dire financial situation in the wake of Trent's mismanagement, which forced her to slash public spending, and almost close the library.

But thankfully, it was saved from the axe, and while the town isn't back to winning ways, Peggy has since reached out to the relevant parties for a helping hand in getting things back on track.

