Sweet Magnolias boss speaks out on season 1 cliffhanger
"I appreciate everyone's eagerness to learn who's in the car." **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SWEET MAGNOLIAS SEASON ONE**
Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has spoken out about Sweet Magnolias‘ cliffhanger ending, adding that she “didn’t do anything for shock value”.
At the end of Sweet Magnolias season one, both the series characters and viewers at home were shocked when Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) found out that her son Kyle had been in (and survived) a car accident – alongside another, mystery person whose fate is unknown.
“I appreciate everyone’s eagerness to learn who’s in the car,” Anderson said. “All I can share is that the writers put a lot of thought into who’s in the car, and we looked forward to the opportunity to let y’all know who it is.”
“We know the answers to all the questions that we asked, including who the passenger is,” she said. “We didn’t do anything for shock value. We wanted to find an organic [end] to the season that was climactic because that’s how you should end the season.”
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said the passenger’s identity is already known to the show’s writers, and that if there’s a season two, “the events of that night propel everybody [in the cast] forward.”
“It’s organic in terms of all of our characters, the journeys that they’ve been on over the course of the season and, if we’re fortunate enough to have a second season, questions that we’d be eager and excited to explore. How the events of that night propel everybody forward. We genuinely wanted to leave people with questions to ponder until we can come back together again.”
