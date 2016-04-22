And Jones – who originally came up with the concept for the series with her old pal Sally Lindsay – says she knew it was time to move on from the hit series.

"We knew we were saying goodbye, so now that it’s out there, well, it’s good I think. It’s good to move on," she told RadioTimes.com at the 2016 Bafta TV nominees party.

"We said we weren’t going to do another one last series, and then when ITV said, 'Would you like to do another one?', we kind of thought [why not], because there’s been quite a break between the last one and this one. I was pregnant so I knew that I couldn’t do more than three episodes," she continued.

"And then I said, 'Oh I’d quite like to produce as well,' so they said yes come along and do that. So the whole thing was a goodbye in a sense: we were going to do a short thing, I was going to produce, and be properly on the team, because I’ve always put my nose in."

How will she finally say goodbye to Oldham Street's finest then?

"I’m going to go round to Lesley’s for tea and we’re going to say goodbye with each other," Jones said. "She’s going to meet my boy and we’re going to say goodbye to Scott and Bailey together."

Scott & Bailey's final episode airs on ITV1 on Wednesday 27th April at 9pm