Suranne Jones is well-known for playing fearless female roles and when it comes to tackling a period drama part, it doesn't look like she'll be making an exception.

Jones stars alongside Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke in ITV's Vanity Fair, playing schoolmistress Ms Pinkerton. She's had her fill of Cooke's wily Becky Sharp, who's determined to climb to the upper echelons of British society, despite her lack of station.