Viewers want Keeley Hawes to "win all the awards" for Summer of Rockets
Keeley Hawes stars as the mysterious wife of a Tory MP in Stephen Poliakoff's new BBC2 drama
Stephen Poliakoff drama Summer of Rockets blasted onto our screens on Wednesday night – and viewers thought Keeley Hawes' performance was on another planet.
The Durrells and Bodyguard star plays Kathleen Shaw, the wife of a Tory MP who befriends inventor and hearing aid manufacturer Samuel Petrukhin (Toby Stephens). Kathleen makes her debut in episode one, impressing fans with an award-worthy performance.
Twitter users were full of praise for Keeley Hawes...
Although when Kathleen was forced to make an impromptu speech and fill in time when her husband Richard Shaw MP (Linus Roache) went AWOL just before he was due on stage, one fan had flashbacks to Julia Montague in Bodyguard:
But Keeley Hawes was far from the only good thing about Summer of Rockets. In fact, there was high praise all round...
Summer of Rockets will continue on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2. The entire series is available on BBC iPlayer now.