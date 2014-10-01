“Meanwhile Zara – convinced she would remain Daisy’s prisoner forever and would never get into that gorgeous Missoni bikini – begged for Daisy for something to do, anything,” Perkins’ reading goes.

“And so Daisy set up continuous re-runs of The Great British Bake Off and Zara turned to baking for solace. She threw herself into baking, she baked day and night like a woman possessed.”

Before Perkins's story on Crackanory, Ben Miller reads Alexander Kirk’s Man’s Best Friend, a decidedly weird yarn about a Victorian gent who cooks up a scheme to transplant the brain of his much loved dog into the body of a beautiful woman. Surely, a recipe for disaster...

More like this

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC1. Crackanory is at 10pm on Dave