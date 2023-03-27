"I'm being fun," insists Logan Roy as he harasses his underlings for jokes during their suspenseful wait for word on a heated bidding war. It's an eyebrow-raising moment, for sure. Though he's never been short of merciless putdowns, the Waystar Royco founder has been a generally serious figure recently – and for good reason.

He's been juggling a ceaseless blend of health problems, family drama and potentially career-ending business deals from the moment he emerged out of his coma in season 1. But as the final chapter in this story begins, we find a man who seems to be looking for something more as he approaches the end of his life.

Earlier in the episode, during an admittedly tragic birthday party, he asks assistant and close confidante Kerry why everyone is so happy. Then, in an unscheduled excursion with his personal security guard – now his "best pal", apparently – he ponders the possibility of life after death, ultimately deeming it an unlikely prospect.

These fascinating moments inform the abrupt request for humour from members of his top team. Is it more psychological warfare? A desire to return to the toxic workplace of previous decades? Or is this a genuine last ditch appeal for human connection from an elderly man whose loved ones – his three youngest children – have turned their back on him?

Whatever the case, it's unnerving to see – as Greg candidly observes. No doubt it will fuel further speculation that Succession season 4 will depict Logan's death, with these existential questions and attitude changes perhaps laying the groundwork for such a curtain call.

The episode primarily focuses on Nan Pierce playing the Roys against each other, as both Logan and his unruly offspring attempt to earn her support for a purchase of the declining Pierce media empire. This sequence is far more entertaining than it has any right to be, with negotiations taking a comically slow pace as the mogul carefully considers every offer put to her. Living up to her name, Nan is certainly good at the sweet old lady act – claiming to dislike the hurling of big numbers from every direction – but she's as much a piranha as Logan. This is proven by the hefty figure she provokes the kids to jump to.

$10 billion. A full $3 billion more than was initially offered by Logan, and all for a company which could conceivably collapse without some major changes in the short-term. Even assuming that the unstable alliance of Kendall, Roman and Shiv can pull together the necessary funding, I wouldn't trust them to implement such future-proofing given their spotty track record to date.

Indeed, this episode really pulls into focus the incompetence of the Roy children. Their big pitch – a vaguely disruptive media business called The Hundred – is little more than a punchline, which is swiftly dropped in favour of a revenge play on dad.

When Logan attacks Shiv for having never come up with an original idea, the only real injustice is that this accusation should be levelled against all three of his entitled terrors. There's no way this turns out well for any of them, right?

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, and Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Nevertheless, to the siblings at least, securing the preferred bid on Pierce is cause for celebration. But when Shiv returns home, she's greeted with a sobering interaction. Yes, it seems that she and Tom have finally reached the end of the line, with the latter resembling a scolded puppy as the outcome becomes clear. Frankly, I'm shocked either is bothered. Shiv has shown little more than disinterest in her husband since their wedding day, while you'd think Tom would have tired from being her personal doormat. Love truly is a mystery, I suppose.

Still, there was a pang of empathy to be felt as they laid adjacently on their marital bed, lamenting that "we gave it a go", even if both are to blame for allowing this torment to drag on for so long.

Providing welcome relief from the big money deals and family drama are Greg and Connor. The gormless cousin claims several of the biggest laughs in this episode, including his pathetic pride at Logan's reaction when he admits to having sex at his birthday party. I'm still wondering whether the bedrooms are really bugged with CCTV or if that was just a prank by Tom. Then, there's Connor and his ill-fated presidential campaign. Watching him agonise over one percent and a place "in the conversation" (at the expense of most of his fortune) is as funny as it is painfully authentic.

This episode feels almost like a prologue to the main event. The stage is now set for what is likely to be a stunning season of television – but our burning questions remain. Will Logan die? Who will inherit the family business? Can Willa stomach a PR stunt wedding at the Statue of Liberty? We wait for next week with bated breath.

