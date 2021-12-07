Succession season 3 filming locations in luxurious Italy episodes

Succession episodes have never looked so gorgeous.

In Succession season 3, episode 8 is entitled Chiantishire and is the nickname for an area of Tuscany, Italy where the rich and famous holiday, particularly European aristocracy.

The final two episodes of the season are set in Italy as the Succession cast descend on the country for the wedding of Logan Roy’s second wife, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Dame Harriet Walter) to Peter Munion (Pip Torrens).

In case that wasn’t enough drama, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) left fans wondering about his fate, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) accidentally sent his father an explicit image, and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) pondered a major shift for the company involving tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard).

What many will have wondered, however, is whereabouts the latest episodes were filmed considering the gorgeous locations on show.

So, without further ado, this is all you need to know about the filming locations of Succession season 3’s final episodes.

Succession season 3 filming locations for Chiantishire

Succession filmed its final two episodes for season 3, Chiantishire and All the Bells Say in Italy from June to August 2021.

As the title of the eighth episode would suggest, the episodes were filmed in Tuscany, but specifically in the region of Val d’Orcia or Valdorcia.

Known for its gentle hills and picturesque rural landscape, the region was a favourite for depiction by renaissance artists.

The region was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) list of World Heritage Sites in 2004.

Speaking to Vulture, showrunner Jesse Armstrong commented on the setting: “I don’t know how much of a social signifier it is to Americans — anybody who can go abroad is really rich — but [Tuscany] has this particular flavour for the English upper class.”

He added: “Some call it Chiantishire in a slightly sickening way.”

The scenes where Lady Caroline Collingwood welcomed her wedding guests were filmed at the large villa on the La Foce estate in Val d’Orcia.

La Foce dates back to the 15th century as a hospice for travelling pilgrims and merchants. It was restored in the 1920s by the Origo family who still own the property today and run it as a resort.

The scenes where Caroline goes out on a bachelorette party and has an emotional one-to-one with only-daughter Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) took place in the town and commune of Cortona in the Tuscan province of Arezzo.

A scene following this saw Shiv and husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) discuss the prospect of children together.

This scene was filmed in the Italian hamlet and village of Bagno Vignoni in the commune of San Quirico d’Orcia.

This village is situated on a hill overlooking the Val d’Orcia.

Known for its famous hot springs, Bagno Vignoni is a tourist hotspot in the region.

Meanwhile, as described in the episode itself, the scenes featuring a talk by Waystar Royco board members headed by Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the acquisition of streaming giant GoJo took place in the Italian city of Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy.

Finally, another picturesque location from the episode was the Villa La Cassinella which is situated overlooking Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy.

This was used to portray the home of GoJo boss Lukas Matsson who has a talk with Roman Roy about a potential merger in the episode.

Despite their gorgeous location, Matsson indicates he is unhappy with it as he attempts to make it perfect.

We wouldn’t mind having this villa as a holiday home!

Succession season 3 concludes on Monday, December 13, 2021, on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. All previous episodes are available to stream now.

