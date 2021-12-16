Succession finale cut “brilliant” scene between Marcia and Shiv

There was no shortage of memorable moments in Sunday’s superb Succession season 3 finale – but according to star Sarah Snook, one “brilliant” scene didn’t quite make it into the episode.

Advertisement

The Shiv Roy star has explained that her character originally had a scene with Logan’s estranged wife Marcia (Hiam Abbass) – and said she was a little disappointed to see it cut from the finale.

“There was a really good scene between Marcia and Shiv in the finale where Marcia is just… brilliant,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“She has this backstory bit and talks about how spoiled the kids are. I understand that it was probably cut because of momentum, but it was just great.”

Snook added: “I love any scene that I get to do with Hiam or J Smith-Cameron or any of the other women in the show.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Despite the absence of that scene, the Succession ending managed to pack in lots of twists and turns, with the power dynamics in the extended Roy family shifting once again following a late reveal.

And Snook has shared that the final scene – following the major revelation – was improvised, explaining: “Once Tom enters the room, it was improvised. There were multiple different endings.

“There was a version where Roman was supplicating with the top tier again. There was one with Kendall getting really angry and going out to confront Logan a bit more. Shiv is just in this shock at what has just happened.”

Advertisement

Succession seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.