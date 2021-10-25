Succession’s Sarah Snook teases Shiv’s “regret” for siding with Logan in season 3

The vultures of the Roy family are circling on Succession, with Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children trying to decide where their allegiances lie when it comes to Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) attack on his father.

While Shiv Roy seems to be Team Logan at the moment, that could very well change – with Sarah Snook teasing her character’s “regret” at siding with her father that’s set to play out throughout season three.

Speaking to This Morning’s Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby today, Sarah Snook said that Shiv will be spending the upcoming series trying to “work out” who she wants to back up.

“I think everybody needs to work out which side they’re going to go with and Shiv for herself is maybe regretting being aligned with Logan before this thing happened with Kendall.

“But it’s the trajectory of the season to have that moment of self-identity and work out where she deems the most power is.”

She added: “She’s a long term strategiser but then there sometimes can be that act-before-you-think moment in the way that Logan can do that as well. There’s a real accidental spontaneity and then a deep regret for speaking out loud.”

Airing on Sky Atlantic in the UK, Succession follows a wealthy media magnate family led by 80-year-old Logan Roy, who constantly toys with his four adult children when it comes to picking his CEO successor.

Season three looks at the civil war between Logan and his eldest son Kendall, who has publicly attacked the company and his father, accusing him of covering up sexual misconduct allegations made against the company’s executives over several decades.

Succession airs tonight on Sky Atlantic at 9pm and is available to stream on catch-up and NOW. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and visit our Drama hub for more news and features.