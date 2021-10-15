Succession creator confirms he knows how the show ends: “It can’t go on forever”

HBO’s Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has teased that he already has a sense of how the drama series will conclude, stressing that “it can’t go on forever”.

Speaking to Variety, he said that “there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title,” suggesting that the series will end once Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of Waystar Royco, cedes power to a successor.

Asked when the series will end, he said: “I don’t have a good definitive answer to that. All I know is there’s a promise in the “Succession” title, and it can’t go on forever.”

On whether he knows what will happen in the finale, he added: “It’s important for me, I think, as a showrunner to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers. But it’s not immutable. That’s up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it goes.”

The highly-anticipated third season returns later this month, and critics are already raving: you can read our five-star Succession season three review here.

In the same interview Armstrong also revealed that there’s an election occurring in season three. “I guess Trump is gone, but the shape that he gave to the American political and social environment — that still resonates.

“There’s a certain amount of post-traumatic stress in America about the possibilities of what could have happened, and what people still feel did happen. So I think this show has been formed by the Trump era. And I think now even though we’re past the Trump presidency, we’re not really past that era until normal, democratic politics where people accept the outcomes of elections resumes.”

Succession airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Monday 18th October.