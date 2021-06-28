Succession boss says show will end after a maximum of 5 seasons

A release date for Succession‘s third season has yet to be announced, but executive producer Georgia Pritchett has revealed showrunner Jesse Armstrong has a “good end in sight” for the media dynasty drama.

Pritchett told The Times, “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four.”

“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [Armstrong] is saying only one more,” she added. It is possible that Armstrong may change his mind on doing one more series after that, however, as Pritchett said it “happens every time.”

Though it will be sad to bid farewell to the Roys for good, it’s reassuring to know the team behind the HBO drama is working towards a “good end.”

Production for Succession’s third season had to be halted due to coronavirus, but casting news has trickled in since filming resumed, with Alexander Skarsgård joining the Succession cast alongside Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone, The Affair), Linda Emond (Gemini Man, Madam Secretary) and Jihae (Mortal Engines).

Plot details for the third season have also been kept firmly under wraps, though writer Lucy Prebble hinted that the drama would take on an international focus.

The HBO series is available via Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. The first two seasons are available to watch on NOW and Sky.

Looking for something else to watch?