The new fifth season, entitled Troubled Blood , is based on the the novel of the same name , and fans of the series will be pleased to learn that Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke are reprising their roles as Robin Ellacott and Cormoran Strike respectively.

The BBC One adaptation of JK Rowling's Strike series, written under the pen name Robert Galbraith, will be returning to our screens this weekend – and we now have a first look at the latest episodes.

It's been a long time since Strike was last seen on our TV watchlists, with Strike: Lethal White debuting back in 2020.

This time round, the series will follow the leading duo as they tackle a 40-year-old cold case, after a woman approaches Strike to help find her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

Add to that the fact that Robin is grappling with a messy divorce, unwanted male attention and blossoming feelings about Strike and the fifth season is set to be as enthralling as the last.

In a new first-look clip from Troubled Blood, we see Robin sitting resolutely in her car when she receives a call from Strike.

"Why are the jobs that pay well always so boring?" She asks him. To which he introduces the new case at hand. He explains: "I've taken on a missing person case, missing since 1974. Going to see the client again in Falmouth tomorrow."

"I'll drive down," Robin quickly states. The pair joke about how long it'll take her to drive down to Cornwall before the conversation turns to Joan and "how she's doing".

You can check out the clip below.

Speaking about the new challenges that the pair will face in the upcoming season, Grainger admitted that Troubled Blood will definitely put their skills to the test.

"A lot of the witnesses and the people involved are old or dead now, so it’s a case of tracking people down and slowly putting together the notes of two different police detectives," she explained.

"For Robin and Strike this case is quite different from the others, in that it’s digging into the past and trying to trace people that are hard to track down."

Will this cold case prove too difficult for the pair to solve? How will their relationship progress? We'll just have to tune in this Sunday and find out for ourselves.

Strike: Troubled Blood will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 11th December, while Strike seasons 1-4 are available now on BBC iPlayer.

