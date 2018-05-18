However, the twist left viewers with an entirely new mystery: if John killed his sister, why on earth did he hire Strike to investigate her death in the first place?

Don’t worry though, Strikers, as we’ve fully explained here, there was a reason for John’s actions.

In JK Rowling’s original novel, John hires Strike in order to frame Jonah Agyeman (Lula’s biological half-brother, played by Abubakar Salim), in an effort to conceal the fact that Jonah stood to inherit Lula’s fortune in the event of her death. So, although the motive wasn't fully explained in the BBC show, it all came down to money.

But don’t worry if that episode confused you – last night the BBC was asking viewers who killed ‘Lulu’...

This isn't the last we've seen of Strike though – he's back this weekend for a new mystery (in which, again, nobody kills Lulu).