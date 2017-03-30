Moffat, who is soon to discuss Sherlock and Doctor Who at the BFI & Radio Times Festival next weekend (where he’ll also be inducted into the Radio Times Hall of Fame), also described Sherlock’s production company Hartswood Films as a “feminist studio run by women,” most notably his own wife Sue Vertue.

And ultimately, he explained, Sherlock is “the story of two blokes,” a fact he couldn’t change.

“What am I supposed to do with that?” he asked. “Make one of them a woman? We chose not to do that.”

He added: “The last Sherlock episode was a massive hit on any viewing metric scale. You can’t take a few commentators to be the voice of the audience.”

