Now, we don't want to spoil the big finale for you but series two will apparently see Nesbitt return to his role as Detective Inspector Clayton. And he'll continue to struggle to control his compulsions while engaging in the never-ending battle between good and bad luck.

"They say that you make your own luck and I’m pleased to say that in this case we did!", said Nesbitt. "I’m delighted that Lucky Man was so popular with viewers and look forward to being back on Sky 1 in 2017."

Adam MacDonald, Director of Sky 1, said, “What more could you ask for? It's a crowd-pleasing crime drama combining the talents of Marvel mastermind Stan Lee and award-winning actor James Nesbitt. Roll on series two.”

And of course, co-creator Lee was VERY happy about the news too: “What a thrill it is that Lucky Man’s coming back for another sensational season! It’s going to be a terrific new ride with Harry and the gang, where fortune smiles on those who catch my king sized cameo in season two!”