Squid Game’s major deaths were all actually foreshadowed

It would be fair to say that Netflix has another hit on their hands with the South Korean drama, Squid Game, and while we wait for season two, we will likely watch the first one a couple more times at least.

And rewatching Squid Game is worth your time as lets you pick up on many things that would likely have gone unnoticed originally. One of the key things fans have clocked is the major deaths on the show appear to have been foreshadowed long before they played out on screen.

Squid Game pits contestants against in playground challenges – seems simple enough? But in a killer twist to the stakes, the contestants have a very real chance of winding up dead as the game progresses and, of course, that is the fate that meets many faces who are taking part.

But taking a look at the deaths a bit more closely shows we were subtly told that this is how they were going to be taken out. There are a few examples of this including Sang-woo who had killed himself before the final credits rolled and that was something he was set to do anyway in the second episode.

Then there is Jang Deok-su who dies by falling during the Glass Bridge game and we saw him fleeing people in the second episode the same way. And remember Sae-byeok holding a knife to somebody’s throat early on? That came back to haunt her when she died by getting her own throat slit.

And don’t forget Ali died because he had his marbles stolen from him which is another cruel karma twist as he only entered the game after stealing money from his boss.

So, if we do get that second season of Squid Game, we will be watching what each new contestant does very closely as it could well tell us how the rest of the season will play out. Let’s just hope that Netflix doesn’t hang about when it comes to renewing it.

Squid Game is now available to watch on Netflix.