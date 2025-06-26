The synopsis teases that he'll be in a state of "utter despair" at the start of season 3, with his faith in humanity at an all-time low – can anything restore his hope for a brighter future?

Expect more heartbreak, horror and hysterics as the global phenomenon comes to an end – and if you want to be among the first to watch Squid Game season 3, here's when the episodes will drop on Netflix.

What time is Squid Game season 3 released on Netflix?

Lee Byung-hun as Frontman in Squid Game season 3 No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game season 3 will be released on Netflix at 8am (BST) on Friday 27th June 2025 in the UK, arriving approximately six months after the world was gripped by the second chapter.

Of course, that time will vary depending on what part of the world you're in, as originals drop on the streaming platform at 12am (PT) and 3am (ET) in the United States, and at 5pm in Australia (AEST).

How many episodes are there in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 consists of only six episodes, making it the shortest season of the South Korean drama to date.

Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back and essentially form two halves of one larger story, which sees Gi-hun re-entering the deadly Squid Game in an attempt to bring it down from within.

Of course, as season 2's cliffhanger ending proved, that will be easier said than done, with the heavily armed Squid Game guards and a cluster of unruly contestants blocking every path to liberation.

Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 3 No Ju-han/Netflix

Is Squid Game ending with season 3?

Yes, Squid Game is coming to an end with its third season.

The latest trailer really emphasises the finality of this chapter, looking back on Gi-hun's journey up to this point and teasing the terrible events to come. Watch here:

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.