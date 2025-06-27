Korean actor Roh Jae-won reprises the role for this third and final season, which sees the remaining players reconvene in the dormitory following a failed rebellion against the Squid Game organisers.

While some, most notably Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), are devastated by what they have experienced, others are raring to get back to the games and a few inches closer to the life-changing prize money.

Suffice to say, Nam-guy falls into the latter category – here's what you need to know about Squid Game season 3's agent of chaos.

Who is Nam-gyu in Squid Game season 3?

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu in Squid Game season 3. No Ju-han/Netflix

Nam-gyu is Player 124 in Squid Game season 3 and one of the most dangerous individuals in this latest edition of the horrific tournament.

In season 2, he quickly allied himself with disgraced rapper Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun), sharing his party pills to ease their nerves, which led to comical moments such as dancing arm-in-arm on the spinning carousel in Mingle.

However, it also made their behaviour increasingly erratic, with Thanos targeting fallen crypto influencer Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), while Nam-gyu became increasingly aggressive towards their acquaintance Se-mi (Won Ji-an).

At the end of season 2, he murdered Se-mi in the shared dormitory in cold blood as she attempted to protect the young and seemingly helpless Min-su (Lee David) from harm.

In season 3, Nam-gyu continues to rely on the few remaining drugs left by the late Thanos to progress in the game, with his bloodlust only growing as the prize money comes within reaching distance.

Who plays Nam-gyu in Squid Game season 3?

Nam-gyu (aka Player 124) is played by Korean actor Roh Jae-won.

He has also appeared in Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine, a hospital drama following the lives of a psychiatrist and her patients, and Disney+ serial killer thriller Nine Puzzles.

Is Nam-gyu actor Roh Jae-won on social media?

Yes, Roh Jae-won is on Instagram, where he uses the handle @jaewon__roh.

