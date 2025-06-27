However, at a crucial moment, Dae-ho abandoned his friends to the mercy (or lack thereof) of the Squid Game guards, suffering an apparent panic attack amidst all the chaos.

Fans were left wondering what exactly went wrong given that Dae-ho had previously proclaimed himself to be a former marine, who would presumably be well-versed in such heated and dangerous combat situations.

Now, in a powerful Squid Game season 3 episode named Starry Night, Dae-ho has confessed to his dishonesty. Here's what you need to know about the character and how he explained his actions.

Who is Dae-ho in Squid Game season 3?

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho in Squid Game No Ju-han/Netflix

Dae-ho (aka Player 388) is a contestant in Squid Game seasons 2 and 3, who initially appears to be one of the more friendly and sympathetic figures in the contest.

He forms an alliance with returning champion Gi-hun, who was there to tear down the operation from within, plus his old friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), who strikes a chord with Dae-ho as they are both former marines.

However, in season 3, relations have profoundly soured between Dae-ho and Gi-hun, after the former abruptly bailed on the latter's uprising when the rebelling players were all counting on him to deliver more ammunition.

Why did Dae-ho abandon Gi-hun's uprising?

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho in Squid Game season 3 No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game season 3 reveals that Dae-ho abandoned Gi-hun's uprising as he became too scared and panicked, owing to the fact that he is not really a former marine.

Fans had come up with numerous reasons as to why Dae-ho may have lied about his background, suggesting that he could have a dark secret in his past or could even be a double agent for the Front Man's regime.

The truth, however, is much more simple: Dae-ho lied about being a marine simply to impress Gi-hun and Jung-bae, who he looked up to for their courage and considered strong, trustworthy players to ally with.

In the second episode of season 3, titled The Starry Night, he confides in Gi-hun that he "really wanted to do well" for the rebels, but his nerves got the better of him due to his lack of experience in the line of fire – even his marine tattoo is faked, he adds.

"I lied so I could be with you guys," he says hysterically, as a dazed and vengeful Gi-hun closes in. "I thought, if I were one of you, even a pathetic loser like me could do anything."

Who plays Dae-ho in Squid Game season 3?

Dae-ho is played by Korean actor Kang Ha-neul.

Besides Squid Game, his screen credits include hit TV shows like When the Camellia Blooms and successful Korean films, including action-comedy Midnight Runners, romcom Love Reset and crime drama Yadang: The Snitch.

Is Dae-ho actor Kang Ha-neul on social media?

Yes, Kang Ha-neul can be found on Instagram under the handle @kanghaneul_official.

The account is co-managed by himself personally and his talent agents at TH Company, including informal photos from the sets of his upcoming projects and images from sleek professional shoots.

