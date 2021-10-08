Squid Game challenge video ranks up over 100 million views on TikTok
Could you complete the honeycomb cookie challenge?
Published:
It was only a matter of time before Netflix’s Squid Game, itself a gripping drama centred around games, spawned a viral TikTok challenge.
In a video now viewed over 100 million times at the time of writing, popular Tiktoker Bayashi has attempted to recreate the honeycomb challenge from the third episode of the series.
In the Korean survival drama, contestants must compete in a series of playground games, but with a twist: should they lose the game, they also forfeit their life. You can read our guide to the Squid Game rounds here.
Episode three sees the contestants handed dalgona cookies, each with a shape (for example, circle, square, umbrella) pressed into them. The challenge is to cleanly extract the central shape from the rest of the cookie without it cracking.
Dalgona cookies are a popular street food in South Korea, with customers traditionally given the incentive of a second, free cookie if they’re able to extract the shape from their first biscuit.
- How to make the Squid Game cookies
In the episode, most contestants try to chisel around the shape in order to separate it from the rest of the honeycomb, but several devise a rather more ingenious method.
However, in his now-viral TikTok, Bayashi attempts the chiselling technique, before accidentally snapping a corner of the central star shape.
Read more about Squid Game:
- Squid Game season 2 – will the Netflix show return?
- Squid Game cast – full list of actors and characters in hit Netflix series
- Squid Game ending explained
- Squid Game true story – Real life inspiration behind Netflix series
- Squid Game money: How much is 45.6 billion Won prize money in dollars and pounds?
- Squid Game creator reveals meaning behind title
- 9 most intriguing Squid Game theories
- Who is 067 in Squid Game?
- Where was Squid Game filmed?
- Squid game costumes – where to buy the tracksuits, jumpsuits and masks
- Squid Game director teases possible season 2 plot
- Is Squid Game dubbed into English? How to watch with voice actors and subtitles
- How many episodes are there in Squid Game?
You can watch the viral TikTok here.
@bayashi.tiktok
Reply to @maboda8 #squidgame♬ Squid Game - Green Light Red Light - Yovinca Prafika
Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide