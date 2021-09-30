What age rating is Squid Game?

Squid Game is the latest viral hit from Netflix, with the Korean survival drama now on course to become the streaming service’s biggest series ever.

However unlike other streaming successes such as Stranger Things which had a rather universal appeal, Squid Game has a rather dark premise that will certainly limit its suitable audience.

Squid Game sees several indebted individuals who participate in a series of savage survival challenges based on children’s games, with the winner pocketing ₩45.6 billion – and the losers immediately murdered.

It’s safe to say then that Squid Game has quite the age rating, so here is the age Squid Game is appropriate for.

Squid Game age rating

Don’t be deceived by the large smiling doll that often adorns the Squid Game poster on Netflix’s interface – Squid Game is certainly not suitable for anyone still young enough to be playing hopscotch, marbles or any of the other games featured in the show.

The BBFC have awarded Squid Game a 15 rating in the UK for “sexual violence references, injury detail, crude humour, sex, suicide, sexual images, violence”.

Unlike the 12a rating which allows younger viewers provided they are with a parent or other guardian, the 15 rating states that the material is “suitable only for 15 years and over” with no concession for accompanying adults.

This is hardly surprising considering the high number of deaths that occur during the series, usually during twisted takes on playground games that feature high levels of violence and even torture.

The series has drawn many comparisons to similar fight-to-the-death films such as The Hunger Games, however Squid Game is far more violent and adult-focused than the popular Jennifer Lawrence films.

There are also several uses of profanity, alcohol and cigarettes as well as a sex scene – so that 15 rating is well deserved, despite the moral lessons that occasionally rear their head amongst the bloodshed.

To protect your child from mature content on Netflix, see our guide to Netflix parental controls.

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.