Will Isaacs be able to outplay the anti-corruption squad? Not if his lawyer has anything to say about it. According to BBC, his legal aide, played by Lee Mack, is completely inept (as Hastings would say, it’s like he floated up the Lagan in a bubble).

Elsewhere during the Sport Relief telethon – airing on BBC One from 7pm on Friday 13th March – Killing Eve is getting a makeover for a special spin-off skit: Killing Steves. Which Steves? Snooker's Steve Davis, Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald, sporting icon Steve Redgrave and presenter and magician Stephen Mulher will all be killed off. But who is behind the murders?

Plus, the scenic setting of Salford Quays will welcome back the Clash of the Channels Boat Race, with celebrity rowing teams from Channel 4 (including Jamie Laing and Cathy Newman) and Sky (with Dermot Murnaghan) in tow to give team BBC (featuring Louise Minchin and Maya Jama) and ITV (Matt Evers, Dr Ranj Singh) a run for their money.

Sport Relief night will also include a special sports edition of QI, with regulars Sandi Toksvig and Alan Davies joined by Tom Allen, Johnny Vegas, Phill Jupitus, Aisling Bea and John Barrowman.

And if you’re in the mood for quizzes, Sue Barker will front A Question Of Sport Relief with sports captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell appearing alongside Paddy McGuinness, Chris Kamara, Mel Giedroyc and Tom Davis.

If that wasn’t enough, viewers can also expect entertainment TV stars AJ And Curtis Pritchard on screens, teaching the nation a special dance routine.

The show will also include Beat Beethoven, a feature that will see runners – including BBC news presenter Sophie Raworth – attempting to run 5K in the time it takes the BBC Philharmonic orchestra to play Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

Plus, Sir Andy Murray is set to join comedian Romesh Ranganathan for a round of mini-golf.

The telethon, to be broadcast live from Manchester, will be fronted by BBC stars including Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Maya Jama and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Sport Relief is raising money to tackle issues such as mental health stigma, domestic abuse, homelessness and child poverty, both in the UK and around the world. You can find out how to get involved here.

Advertisement

Sport Relief is on BBC One from 7pm, Friday 13th March.