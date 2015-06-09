If you've ever watched more than ten seconds of Made in Chelsea, you'd be forgiven for thinking that playboy Spencer Matthew has a heart made of stone. He may look suave, tanned and appealing to a surprising proportion of Made in Chelsea's female cast, but he's a nightmare when it comes to women. He cheats on his girlfriends (or tries to) in every series of the E4 reality show, and he's always perplexed by his other half's less-than-joyful reaction.

But it turns out that Spenny is like the rest of us after all. His favourite TV show – Game of Thrones – will soon finish its fifth series and Mr Matthews is feeling rather emotional.