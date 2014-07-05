Sparks, explosions and old enemies in new Doctor Who series 8 trailer
Is that a familiar voice we hear?
The return of Doctor Who - and our first episode with new Timelord Peter Capaldi at the helm of the Tardis - is drawing ever closer. And this chilling trailer released by the BBC gives us a little glimpse of what we might be able to expect from the upcoming eighth series...
These new 20 seconds of footage reveal explosions and electric currents running through the Tardis, electrocuting the Doctor and exposing his two beating hearts, while over the top an ominous and rather familiar voice says, "I see into your soul Doctor. I see beauty, divinity, hatred."
Could that be Davros, the Doctor's old archenemy and creator of the Daleks, we hear...?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbX4tNG_k3s
Doctor Who will be back on BBC1 on 23 August.