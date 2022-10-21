Coming to our screens courtesy of Clerkenwell Film, which also created The End of the F***king World, it tells the extraordinary story of isolated teenager Danny who, following the death of his mother when he was a baby, has been kept inside by his father and sheltered from a world filled with monsters.

However, when Danny turns 18 he begins to realise that his father’s monster-filled version of the world doesn’t actually exist, and starts to question his sheltered existence.

Like its predecessor The End of the F***king World, Somewhere Boy boasts an impressive soundtrack, with eerie music mirroring the action of the series.

Read on for everything you need to know about Somewhere Boy's soundtrack.

Somewhere Boy soundtrack: List of songs in the Channel 4 drama

Rory Keenan plays Steve in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Episode 1

Seven Days by Anne Shelton

The Little Green Valley by Marty Robbins

Shine On, Harvest Moon by Ruth Etting

It’s So Peaceful In The Country by Mildred Bailey

No Other Love by Jo Stafford

Episode 2

Model Village by IDLES

I’ll Get By by Ink Spots

El Paso by Marty Robbins

Episode 3

Who’s Been Polishing the Sun by Ambrose and his Orchestra

This Is No Laughing Matter by Dorothy Carless Geraldo and His Orchestra

Heavenly Father, You’ve Been Good by Johnnie Frierson

I’m The Man by Albert Washington

Episode 4

Lisa McGrillis plays Sue in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Why Must I Wonder by Tom Tall & Ginny Wright

Keep It A Secret by Gene Vincent

Yes, Indeed by Count Basie

Daddy and Home by Jimmie Rodgers

Episode 5

El Paso by Marty Robbins

Mysterious Girl by Peter Andre

No Other Love by Jo Stafford

For Your Love by Nicholas Michael Hill, Ben Sumner & Glenn Herweijer

Let It Bang by Main Brown

Swing Doors by Allan Gray

Why May I Not Go Out and Climb the Trees by Daniel Norgren

Episode 6

This Pleasant Land by Felton Rapley

Looking at You by Niklas Edberger, Anders Kampe & Henrik Wikstrom

Shackles and Chains by Marty Robbins

Episode 7

Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Zoom Karaoke by Anita Ward

More Than This by Roxy Music

Button Up Your Overcoat by 1940s Standards

After You’ve Gone by Freddy Martin

Episode 8

You’ll Never Know by Len Camber

Party Time by Jack Shaindlin

Rock Cake by Sid Phillips

Rock Cake by Sid Phillips So Very Much In Love by Pony Sherrell

If I Could Only Fly Blaze Foley

Somewhere Boy premiered on Channel 4 and All 4 at 10pm on Sunday 16th October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

