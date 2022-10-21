Somewhere Boy soundtrack: Song list for Channel 4 drama
The Channel 4 drama's soundtrack reflects the chilling action.
Channel 4's latest gripping drama Somewhere Boy has landed.
Coming to our screens courtesy of Clerkenwell Film, which also created The End of the F***king World, it tells the extraordinary story of isolated teenager Danny who, following the death of his mother when he was a baby, has been kept inside by his father and sheltered from a world filled with monsters.
However, when Danny turns 18 he begins to realise that his father’s monster-filled version of the world doesn’t actually exist, and starts to question his sheltered existence.
Like its predecessor The End of the F***king World, Somewhere Boy boasts an impressive soundtrack, with eerie music mirroring the action of the series.
Read on for everything you need to know about Somewhere Boy's soundtrack.
Somewhere Boy soundtrack: List of songs in the Channel 4 drama
Episode 1
- Seven Days by Anne Shelton
- The Little Green Valley by Marty Robbins
- Shine On, Harvest Moon by Ruth Etting
- It’s So Peaceful In The Country by Mildred Bailey
- No Other Love by Jo Stafford
Episode 2
- Model Village by IDLES
- I’ll Get By by Ink Spots
- El Paso by Marty Robbins
Episode 3
- Who’s Been Polishing the Sun by Ambrose and his Orchestra
- This Is No Laughing Matter by Dorothy Carless Geraldo and His Orchestra
- Heavenly Father, You’ve Been Good by Johnnie Frierson
- I’m The Man by Albert Washington
Episode 4
- Why Must I Wonder by Tom Tall & Ginny Wright
- Keep It A Secret by Gene Vincent
- Yes, Indeed by Count Basie
- Daddy and Home by Jimmie Rodgers
Episode 5
- El Paso by Marty Robbins
- Mysterious Girl by Peter Andre
- No Other Love by Jo Stafford
- For Your Love by Nicholas Michael Hill, Ben Sumner & Glenn Herweijer
- Let It Bang by Main Brown
- Swing Doors by Allan Gray
- Why May I Not Go Out and Climb the Trees by Daniel Norgren
Episode 6
- This Pleasant Land by Felton Rapley
- Looking at You by Niklas Edberger, Anders Kampe & Henrik Wikstrom
- Shackles and Chains by Marty Robbins
Episode 7
- Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton
- Zoom Karaoke by Anita Ward
- More Than This by Roxy Music
- Button Up Your Overcoat by 1940s Standards
- After You’ve Gone by Freddy Martin
Episode 8
- You’ll Never Know by Len Camber
- Party Time by Jack Shaindlin
Rock Cake by Sid Phillips
- So Very Much In Love by Pony Sherrell
- If I Could Only Fly Blaze Foley
