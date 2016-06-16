Someone made a spine-chilling trailer for this week's epic Game of Thrones battle
If you can't get hype then you may as well get hyped…
Never mind winter, the Battle of The Bastards is coming and just when you thought you couldn’t be more excited about it, someone’s gone and made an epic trailer for this Sunday/Monday’s Game of Thrones.
Series six has been steadily building towards the surely fatal showdown between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton, so YouTuber ControvT has pieced together all the pivotal moments leading up to the clash.
From Roose Bolton’s demise to Jon and Sansa’s reunion and that all important letter from Ramsay’s poison pen, it’s all there – and set to the dramatic score any cinema blockbuster would die for.
Can it live up to the hype? Or GET HYPE?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHlN3ur8ilg
We’ll find out soon enough.
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm