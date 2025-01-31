Thankfully, for those of us left captivated by its shocking denouement, a second helping of the Malaga-based crime has now arrived to tie up the loose ends and, of course, unravel some more.

While child abduction was at the heart of investigative journalist Miren’s (Milena Smit) crusade last season, this time around it’s a teenage crucifixion, a series of survival tests and their possible link to a cold case disappearance.

Here’s a look at what went down in the thrilling finale.

The Snow Girl season 2 ending explained

Who was behind The Soul Game?

The shocking fifth episode revealed that the previously mild-mannered Nacho (Hugo Welzel) was the Jigsaw-like presence behind The Soul Game, a gruesome web-based test of faith and loyalty which had been responsible for killing several teenagers in the area. Unfortunately, Miren discovered this truth the hard way: being almost choked to death by Nacho’s accomplice Borja and bundled into the boot of their getaway car.

The finale’s opening scene shows the journalist has been taken to an abandoned warehouse and strung up to the wall in a Christ-like pose. This was how poor Allison was also found dead, of course, and Nacho tells Miren she’s likely to meet the same fate on his return to the scene 24 hours later.

In a useful bit of exposition, the fresh-faced psychopath reminds Borja that he was The Soul Game’s first player (a motorcycling dare which went horribly wrong is how he suffered his facial scarring). And Nacho also reminds his sidekick how he told him the truth during his recovery in hospital: that he is the ‘Raven of God’.

Later that same day, however, Borja begins to suspect that his high school classmate might not be the divine presence he once believed. And while trying to rid himself of responsibility for Miren’s impending demise, Nacho stabs Borja fatally in the neck.

Why did he choose Miren?

Milena Smit as Miren in The Snow Girl. Julio Vergne/NETFLIX

The puppet master then pays an exhausted Miren an unplanned visit to helpfully explain his motive. He actually has no strong religious beliefs himself. He simply does it all for kicks, and in this particular case, to get revenge for the lack of media interest in his missing sister.

For having watched Miren play the go-getting journalist in the first season’s hunt for another disappearing young girl, Nacho became enraged his sibling didn’t get the same treatment. He subsequently read Miren’s best-selling book to discover her deepest, darkest fears and prey upon them in retaliation, including injecting her beloved old colleague Eduardo (Jose Coronado) with a lethal dose of insulin.

Miren then appears to pass out, but when Nacho unhooks her while trying to wake her, she attacks him and makes a run for it. The pair then engage in a beachside battle to the death in the dead of the night. And it looks to be game over when Nacho twice plunges a knife into his latest victim’s stomach.

But once again proving her apparently superhuman abilities, Miren manages to summon the strength to repeatedly stab him back before the police – who'd traced their whereabouts via Borja’s phone – come to the rescue. Somehow, she survives the scuffle, but Nacho is as dead as a doornail.

What happened to Laura?

At the same time poor Miren was being tortured, her colleague Jaime (Miki Esparbe) was busy uncovering the series’ other big mystery. Firstly, he persuades Laura’s ex-boyfriend – and formerly chief suspect – Tomas to meet up. The latter had been heading to the airport to receive psychiatric care in London having been gaslit by his father Alberto (Luis Bermejo) into believing his theories about Laura were all a sign of madness. So he’s understandably shocked, and initially sceptical, when Jaime tells him his own dad was involved in her disappearance.

However, Alberto had very much been having an illicit affair with Laura behind his son’s back, regularly taking her to a remote country pad known as The Green House, including on the day she was last seen. After some soul-searching, Tomas gives Jaime the address to help determine whether there’s any truth to this bombshell.

On his arrival, Jaime is greeted by a groundsman who after a few pleasantries, brandishes a shotgun and frogmarches him outside to a waiting Alberto. It looks set to be curtains for the intrepid reporter, but after hearing the police sirens in the distance, Alberto pulls the trigger to his own head instead.

While driving away from the grisly scene, Jaime spots another property tucked away in the Malaga countryside. Could this be where Laura’s body is? Well, yes as it turns out. But against all odds, she’s also still alive and with a young son in tow as well. Even more remarkably, she refuses any help too.

During a visit to Nacho’s grave, Laura explains to Jaime that after falling pregnant with his child, Alberto suggested she hide out at the Green House. Unwilling to jeopardise the father’s career by returning home, she’s been there ever since. Laura also insists she’s not suffering from a form of Stockholm Syndrome. In her eyes, falling in love with Alberto was a sin and she wanted to spend the rest of her life repenting in solitude.

Where is Miren now?

Milena Smit as Miren in The Snow Girl, on the phone, looking very worried Julio Vergne/NETFLIX

Having wrapped up all of its mysteries with two minutes to go, the series throws in a last-minute one. And this time it’s Miren’s turn to go AWOL. Yes, having recovered from her injuries, the reporter understandably decided to pack in all the crime-solving malarkey, but has since seemingly disappeared into thin air, sparking a ‘Where is Miren’ social media hashtag in the process.

And the plot thickens when in the final scene, a bunch of armed police are seen storming a Madrid dry cleaners, and during their search of a hidden room, discover a tape labelled ‘Miren 2009.’ Let’s hope Netflix greenlights a third season for an explanation.

The Snow Girl seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix right now.

