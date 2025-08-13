In the teaser, we are introduced to House of the Dragon's Cooke as Cherry and House of Cards star Wright as Laura – the mother of her new boyfriend – and it soon becomes clear that the pair will have something of an... uneasy relationship, characterised by some rather deceitful behaviour.

There certainly looks to be no shortage of drama – you can watch the trailer in full below:

The official logline for the series describes Laura as "a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel".

But it continues that that perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home Cherry and she becomes immediately convinced that something is not quite right.

"Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective," the synopsis teases.

In addition to Cooke, Wright and Davidson, there are also roles in the six-parter for Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tanya Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Girlfriend is coming to Prime Video on Wednesday 10th September 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.