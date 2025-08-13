Slow Horses star's highly anticipated new drama gets release date confirmed with tense first-look trailer
Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright star in Prime Video series The Girlfriend.
A launch date has been revealed for Prime Video's upcoming drama The Girlfriend – with all six episodes of the series starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke set to arrive on the platform on Wednesday 10th September.
The streamer has also unveiled some first-look images and a new trailer for the series, which is based on Michelle Frances's novel of the same name.
In the teaser, we are introduced to House of the Dragon's Cooke as Cherry and House of Cards star Wright as Laura – the mother of her new boyfriend – and it soon becomes clear that the pair will have something of an... uneasy relationship, characterised by some rather deceitful behaviour.
There certainly looks to be no shortage of drama – you can watch the trailer in full below:
The official logline for the series describes Laura as "a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel".
But it continues that that perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel (Laurie Davidson) brings home Cherry and she becomes immediately convinced that something is not quite right.
"Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective," the synopsis teases.
In addition to Cooke, Wright and Davidson, there are also roles in the six-parter for Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tanya Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas, and Francesca Corney as Millie.
The Girlfriend is coming to Prime Video on Wednesday 10th September 2025.
