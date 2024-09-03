In the interview, Lawson compares Oldman's character, Jackson Lamb, with his portrayal of another great fictional spy, John Le Carré's George Smiley. There are similarities, but for me Lamb is the heir to another great insouciant spy - Len Deighton's Harry Palmer.

Seeing Michael Caine in that role gave all glasses-wearing teenagers hope that they could be cool (well, this one at least). Jackson Lamb, might give equal succour to the curry-eating, flatulent middle-aged men. Perhaps not, but the fact that Caine and Oldman were born only two miles apart in south-east London suggests there might be something in the water.

I know that it's frustrating when a series as good as Slow Horses is on a streaming service. And I'm also aware that many readers can't afford to subscribe to such services, or choose not to. But when TV is this good, you could do what I did when I grew up without a TV set. Invite yourself round to someone who has Apple TV+. Jackson Lamb would.

Slow Horses is available to stream on Apple TV+ from 4th September 2024

