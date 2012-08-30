Sky1 announces Glee series four broadcast date
British fans of the hit US musical-comedy-drama will have to wait until 2013 to watch the new season
Glee creator Ryan Murphy enjoys teasing his Gleeks with pictures and trailers aplenty for the much-anticipated fourth series of his hit musical-comedy-drama.
But British fans have been patiently waiting for a launch date, especially since Fox announced plans for a US premiere on Thursday 13 September. Alas, if they were hoping to cast their eyes over new footage anytime soon, they're going to be disappointed...
UK broadcaster Sky has announced plans to start airing season four in January 2013 in order to play out the series in an unbroken run.
"We originally thought that the majority of our customers would want to see Glee as soon as possible, but last year you gave us feedback about the constant breaks in scheduling (owing to one-off broadcasts of live sport and other events in the US) and told us you wanted a more consistent scheduling pattern."
Not the news many impatient Glee fans were looking for, but those suffering severe withdrawal symptoms can alleviate their pain with season 2 of spin-off show The Glee Project which the broadcaster plans to air on Sky1 HD this autumn in Thursday's 9pm Glee slot.