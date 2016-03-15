Lopez stars as Harlee Santos, "a charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the heart of a close-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives, led by the enigmatic Lieutenant Matt Wozniak". Liotta stars as the lieutenant who "often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own."

Of course that means he encourages them to break laws, kick ass and have absolutely no respect for anyone but themselves while doing it.

It's a big change from Lopez's last New York based venture, Maid in Manhattan. That's the film in which she played, yep, a maid who fell in love with Lord Voldemort.

Oh, wait, sorry. We mean Ralph Fiennes. Obviously.

Shades of Blue will air on Sky Living later this year