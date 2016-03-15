Sky Living lands Jennifer Lopez cop show Shades of Blue
J-Lo's a woman on both the right and wrong sides of the law...
Jenny from The Block will be policing said Block when Jennifer Lopez returns to UK TV screens this year.
Sky Living has just announced that it will show Shades of Blue, a new crime drama featuring Lopez and legendary actor Ray Liotta.
Lopez stars as Harlee Santos, "a charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the heart of a close-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives, led by the enigmatic Lieutenant Matt Wozniak". Liotta stars as the lieutenant who "often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own."
Of course that means he encourages them to break laws, kick ass and have absolutely no respect for anyone but themselves while doing it.
It's a big change from Lopez's last New York based venture, Maid in Manhattan. That's the film in which she played, yep, a maid who fell in love with Lord Voldemort.
Oh, wait, sorry. We mean Ralph Fiennes. Obviously.
Shades of Blue will air on Sky Living later this year