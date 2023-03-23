We follow Sole, a young widow and mother who decides to enter into her late husband’s life of crime to avenge his death and make a living for herself, away from her father's lucrative stolen objects business.

Following on from 2020's Spanish crime thriller film Sky High is new Netflix drama Sky High: The Series. The tense new drama has rocketed to the top of Netflix UK's streaming charts, proving to be a popular hit for those familiar with the original film and otherwise.

Leading the cast as Sole is Asia Ortega, who starred in the original film opposite Money Heist's Miguel Herrán as Ángel. But who else stars in the new series and are there any returning cast members from the film?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Sky High: The Series.

Sky High: The Series cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Sky High: The Series. Dead on below for more info on who some of them are and where you've seen the actors before.

Asia Ortega as Sole

Luis Tosar as Rogelio

Álvaro Rico as Fernan

Patricia Vico as Mercedes

Áyax Pedrosa as Motos

Carmen Sánchez as Marta

Dollar Selmouni as Gitano

Richard Holmes as Poli

Luisa Mayol as Carmen 'La Rubia'

Tomás del Estal as Ferrán

Olmo Suárez 'Jarfaiter' as Toño

Carlytos Vela as Pintas

Fernando Cayo as Duque

Alana La Hija del Jeque as Rosa

Alejandro Marzal as Antonio

Asia Ortega plays Sole

Netflix

Who is Sole? A call in the middle of the night informs Sole that her husband and gangleader, Ángel, has died and overnight. So, we follow her in the series as she is faced with a new life as a young widow and single mother. She doesn't want to return to her father's business is determined to make a living for herself.

Where have I seen Asia Ortega? Asia Ortega starred in the original Sky High film and has starred in multiple Spanish films and TV shows like El Inocente (The Innocent), El Internado: Las Cumbres (The Boarding School: Las Cumbres) and 2021 zombie action film Malnazidos (Valley of the Dead).

Luis Tosar plays Rogelio

Netflix

Who is Rogelio? Rogelio is Sole's father and is one of the biggest dealers of stolen objects in Madrid.

Where have I seen Luis Tosar? Tosar is widely considered to be one of most recognisable actors in Spain. He has starred in The Minions of Midas, Code Name Emperor and a host of other Spanish films and TV series, with his only major role in an American film being 2006's Miami Vice alongside Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Álvaro Rico plays Fernan

Netflix

Who is Fernan? As Sole is intent on building a business empire of her own, she comes across Fernan, who has actually been told to spy on Sole and her father by police officer Duque. His job is simple: collect enough evidence against them – but if he fails, he will face life in prison as he isn't an official undercover officer.

Where have I seen Álvaro Rico? Rico is best known for his role in Netflix hit teen drama Elite as Polo.

