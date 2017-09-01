The actor starred as the boss of the OSI and mentor to both Steve Austin (Six Million Dollar Man) and Jaime Sommers (Bionic Woman) in virtually every episode of the show, which produced 101 episodes between 1973 and 1978. He also concurrently starred in its spin-off The Bionic Woman.

Before cultivating a long career in TV, which included roles in The A-Team, Hawaii Five-O and Murder, She Wrote, Anderson starred in Stanley Kubrick's WW1 drama Paths of Glory in 1957 and 1956 sci-fi classic The Forbidden Planet.

Tributes for the actor have poured out online.